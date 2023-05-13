Mark Your Calendars for EIC Pitch, Showcase

Don’t miss the opportunity to see WCS students in action during the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) Pitch and Showcase Tuesday, May 16.

From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., the EIC’s top seven student groups will participate in a Shark Tank-style pitch to several business leaders and entrepreneurship professors in the area with the hopes of receiving a donation for their business. After the pitches, each group will have their business showcased from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

That evening, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., middle school students will have the opportunity to pitch their own ideas.

The EIC is located at 104 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

