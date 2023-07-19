Lipscomb Baseball Pitcher Braydon Tucker Signs Free-Agent Deal with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – Lipscomb Baseball right-handed pitcher Braydon Tucker has signed a free-agent deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. Tucker played the 2023 season with the Bisons after transferring from Indiana.

He appeared in 17 games with 16 starts, primarily as Lipscomb’s Saturday starter. He finished with an ERA of 3.97, struck out 98 batters, allowed a .228 batting average, and was 7-1 as a starter, earning him Third-Team All-ASUN honors this season.

The Bisons had two players picked in the 2023 MLB Draft. Tucker is the first to ink a free-agent deal from this past season’s roster.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS