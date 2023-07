Coming to Disney Plus August 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to Disney+ in August 2023.

August 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes Streaming

August 4

Rio 2

August 9

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) – Premiere – New Episodes

August 11

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam-Roller August 16 Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes) August 17 The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes) August 18 LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – Premiere August 23 Star Wars: Ahsoka – Premiere – Two Episodes August 25 Cinderella 4K Remaster

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic August 30 Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Premiere – Episode 3

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – New Episodes