Jagged Little Pill to Debut at TPAC

Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning production of JAGGED LITTLE PILL joins a magical 2023-24 Broadway at TPAC lineup for its Nashville debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall March 1-2, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (she/her; “Waitress,” “Pippin”), JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an “electrifying, visceral and stunning” (The Hollywood Reporter) musical with an original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (she/her; “Juno,” “Tully”), about a perfectly imperfect American family that “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). Nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere, The New York Times declared the show “redemptive, rousing and real… JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.”

Ignited by Morissette’s groundbreaking lyrics and music, from beloved hits such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket” and “Ironic,” to brand new songs written for the show, JAGGED LITTLE PILL features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; “Apesh*t,” “Love Drought/Sandcastles” Live at The Grammys) and the raw power of an onstage band under the musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; “Next to Normal,” “American Idiot”).

Julie Reiber (Mary Jane Healy, she/her), Benjamin Eakeley (Steve Healy, he/him) and Teralin Jones (Frankie Healy, all pronouns), join the cast for year two, with year one principals Dillon Klena (Nick Healy, he/him), Jade McLeod (Jo, they/them) and Allison Sheppard (Bella, she/her) continuing their roles.

The ensemble includes Lee H. Alexander (he/him), Delaney Brown (she/they), Justin Scott Brown (he/him), Chelle Denton (she/her), Shelby Finnie (she/her), Rishi Golani (he/him), Liesie Kelly (they/them), Cydney Kutcipal (they/them), Jordan Quisno (he/him), Carmella Taitt (she/her), Alexander Tan (he/she/they), Daniel Thimm (he/him) and Elaine Watson (she/her). The cast also includes Naima Alakham (she/her), Claire Crause (she/her), Sophie Lee Morris (she/her), Sergio Pasquariello (he/him) and George Vickers V (he/him) as swings.

The JAGGED LITTLE PILL creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; “Parade”), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; “Dear Evan Hansen”), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; “Moulin Rouge!”), Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; “Waitress”) and Tony-nominated Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (she/her; “Spring Awakening”). Hair, wig, and make-up design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; “Sunset Boulevard”).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL officially opened on Broadway Dec. 5, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre after beginning previews Nov. 3. Prior to Broadway, JAGGED LITTLE PILL completed a record-breaking, sold-out run at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, Mass. That pre-Broadway world premiere production ran for 79 sold-out performances from May 5 – July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in A.R.T.’s history. JAGGED LITTLE PILL concluded its award-winning Broadway run on Dec. 17, 2021 after playing 36 previews and 171 performances. That same month, the production made its international debut in Australia at Theatre Royal Sydney. The Australian tour is currently playing at Comedy Theatre, Melbourne.

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette’s album “Jagged Little Pill” skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds with the record’s sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 25 years after its release, “Jagged Little Pill” continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette’s music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination and total sales of over 60 million albums.