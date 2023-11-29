OBITUARY: Wanda Lee Ball Maggard

Mrs. Wanda Lee Ball Maggard, age 76, resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Wanda was born on August 7, 1947, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, the daughter of the late George Ball and the late Amanda Wells Ball.

She worked as a secretary for a coal company and was a devoted member of Grace Church. Wanda’s generosity shone through in her love for helping others; she volunteered at nursing homes, assisting ladies in making necklaces. She also found joy in the arts, enjoying activities like painting, crocheting, and ceramics.

Wanda contributed to her community by working at election booths, even during the transition to computerized systems. Wanda’s kindness, warmth, and artistic spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Carlos Maggard of Spring Hill; her son, Carlos D. Maggard of Spring Hill; her daughter, Letitia “Tish” (David) Moyers of Spring Hill; and her sister, Georgia (Dr. Kenneth) Kiser of South Carolina.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Ball, and sister, Brenda Faye Stafford.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 2nd at 2:00 PM at Maury Memorial Gardens with Pastor James Maddox officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

The family will serve as pallbearers.

