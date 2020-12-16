Franklin Named One of the Best Christmas Destinations in the World

Big 7 Travel released a list of the ’25 Best Christmas Destinations in the World’ and Franklin ranked number 3, beating out New York City.

Big 7 Travel had this to say about Franklin, “Franklin is famous for its Dickens of a Christmas. Every December (pre-pandemic, at least) this two-day event features more than 200 dancers, musicians and characters from Charles Dickens iconic stories. And that’s not even the half of it; there’s also an uber charming Victorian Christmas Village, horse-drawn carriages and plenty of holiday cheer to go around.”

See the top ten destinations below.

1. Dresden, Germany

2. Woodstock, Vermont

3. Franklin, Tennessee

4. New York, New York

5. Moscow, Russia

6. London, England

7. Leavenworth, Washington

8. Aarhus, Denmark

9. Williamsburg, Virginia

10. Colmar, France

The list was compiled following a survey of Big 7 Travel’s 1.5 million social audience, data from Pinterest and ranking destinations on their ‘Christmas spirit’ (which includes historical factors, Christmas markets, decorations and other offerings.)

