High Hopes Receives Anonymous $1 Million Donation

High Hopes Development Center Board of Directors President Tim Nichols and Capital Campaign Chair Milton Bartley announced the first-ever $1 million donation to High Hopes. The donation, generously provided by an anonymous donor in honor of Executive Director Gail Powell, will support the center’s capital campaign – a $6 million expansion project allowing High Hopes to serve a greater number of children in the southeast – by reducing the remaining debt to $2.7 million.

“We are humbled and honored to receive such a generous donation in support of High Hopes’ inclusive preschool, kindergarten and therapy clinic,” said Nichols. “This donation will help underwrite debt remaining from the High Hopes expansion and will support the Center’s long-term goal to continue serving children and families in need of specialized services.”

The High Hopes capital campaign helps fund the 14,000-square-foot expansion of the High Hopes campus, which added 12 therapy treatment spaces, four classrooms, an expanded inclusive playground, a large multi-purpose area and a nurse’s office. It also allows High Hopes to serve a greater number of children who remain on both the school and therapy clinic’s waiting list.

“During a year that has presented so many challenges, we are incredibly proud of the High Hopes faculty and staff for working tirelessly to ensure families would receive the education and therapy services they need,” said Powell. “This donation greatly moves the needle to fund our capital campaign, and we hope it inspires others in our community to support our mission.”

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, donations are 100% tax-deductible for the remainder of 2020. If donors itemize deductions, Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) limit for cash contributions was increased for individuals. Donors can now elect to deduct up to 100% of AGI, increased from 60%. If donors do not itemize, an additional above-the-line deduction is allowed for cash gifts up to $300.

“Our gift is made in support of the mission of the High Hopes Development Center, knowing that High Hopes positively impacts its diverse community of students and therapy patients along with vitally needed assistance and support for their families,” said the anonymous donor. “Over the past several years, High Hopes has steadily grown and evolved to become an important institution, serving clients from several counties in Middle Tennessee. Our high regard for High Hopes’ leadership and dedicated staff members underscores our objectives in making this gift.”

To learn more about ways to support High Hopes, visit highhopesforkids.org/donate or contact Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development, at [email protected] or 615.550.1437.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 36-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.