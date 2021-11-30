Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade Makes Changes for 2021

The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is returning to an in-person event this year will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 2 p.m.

There are some new additions and changes to this year’s events. Here’s what you need to know.

Prior to the parade, a flyover from Fort Campbell will signal the start of the parade that boasts ten bands and nearly 100 entries.

New this year, the parade will begin at the intersection of Highway 96 and 5 th Avenue, continue on Bridge Street to Third Avenue, and around the square to Main Street. It will proceed up Main Street and end at 11 th Avenue.

The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin has partnered with the Williamson County Schools Fine Arts Department to showcase the talents of Williamson County Students involved in Fine arts.

Beginning at 1 p.m., there will be a variety of performers on the downtown square. There will also be art displayed on the sidewalks, and some sidewalk art created. In addition, there will be six marching bands representing Franklin, Fairview, Brentwood, Centennial, Ravenwood, Page, and Independence High Schools. Middle School bands from Legacy, Hillsboro, and Heritage will join forces with the Independence High School band.

