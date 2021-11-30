10 of the Most Popular Holiday Gifts from Amazon for the Tech Lover

Looking for the perfect gift for the tech lover on your list? Here are 10 of the most popular tech gifts from Amazon.
1Echo Dot 3rd Gen
$19.99
Amazon Description: Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces. With improved speaker quality, it has richer and louder sound. Voice control your music by streaming songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices like turning on lights, adjusting thermostats, and locking doors. You can call almost anyone hands-free.
2Fire TV Stick 4K
$24.99
Amazon Description: Have a cinematic experience by watching in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Feel the scenes come to life with endless entertainment. Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply. Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, YouTube and more. Search and launch content with your voice, get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons and control power and volume with one remote. It is easy to set up and compact enough to stay hidden.
3Echo Show 5
$44.99
See your day clearly with Alexa at the ready by setting alarms and timers, checking your calendar or the news, making video calls with the 2 MP camera, and streaming music or shows – all with your voice. Manage your smart home by looking in when you’re away with the built-in camera. Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion. Connect with video calling and be entertained by asking Alexa to play TV shows and movies via Prime Video, Netflix, and more on the 5.5″ screen. Stream favorites from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. Put photos on display to turn your home screen into a digital frame.
4Fire 7 Tablet
$34.99
7″ IPS display, 16 or 32 GB of internal storage, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1 GB of RAM and a 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording. Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music. Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore.
5Apple AirTag
$29.00
Keep track of and find your items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app. Simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad. All communication with the Find My network is anonymous and encrypted for privacy, Location data and history are never stored on AirTag. The replaceable battery lasts over a year. AirTag is IP67 water and dust resistant.
6Kindle
$49.99
Kindle Unlimited provides access to millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening. Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night. 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours. 8GB of storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.
7Apple Watch Series 7
$414.98
The Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6. The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swim proof design. Measure your blood oxygen, take an ECG, get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications. Track your activity and sleep. Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks.
8Blink Outdoor
$99.99
Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. It is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.
With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included). Get motion detection alerts on your phone. See, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real time and two-way audio features on your Blink app.
9Fire 7 Kids Tablet
$59.99
2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.
The included 1 year of Amazon Kids+ gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Parents can give kids access to more apps like Netflix, Minecraft, and Zoom via the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Stream through Wi-Fi or view downloaded content on the go with 16 GB of internal storage and up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music.
10Roku Premiere
$24.99
Upgrade your streaming with a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals and 200+ free live TV channels on The Roku Channel. The free Roku mobile app allows you to control your Roku device with a second remote, search with your voice, enjoy private listening with wireless headphones, and more on your iOS or Android device. Enjoy easy voice control with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.