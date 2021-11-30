10 of the Most Popular Holiday Gifts from Amazon for the Tech Lover

8 Blink Outdoor

$99.99

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. It is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included). Get motion detection alerts on your phone. See, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real time and two-way audio features on your Blink app.

Click here to buy