Everything New Coming to Prime Video July 2024

Check below for the exciting list of titles heading to the Prime Video streaming service in July 2024.

Everything Coming to Prime Video in July 2024

TV Series and Shows

JAG S1-10 (July 1)

The Chosen S4 (July 1)

The Way West (1995) (July 1)

Tyler Perry’s Sistas S1-S3 (July 1)

NWSL on Prime Video (July 1)

Temptation Island Mexico (July 1)

Sam Morril: You’ve Changed (July 5)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (July 9)

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class Tennis (July 11)

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa (July 11)

Troppo S2 (July 19)

Yankees on Prime Video (July 25)

WNBA on Prime Video (July 3, 10, 26)

Every Family (July 4, 11)

New Movies

Evil Dead Rise (2023) (July 2)

The Beekeeper (2024) (July 2)

Space Cadet (2024) (July 4)

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (2024) (July 11)

My Spy The Eternal City (2024) (July 18)

Bob Marley: One Love (2024) (July 23)

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net (2024) (July 24)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (2023) (July 24)

Lisa Frankenstein (2024) (July 25)

Perfect Addiction (2023) (July 25)

Movies Available July 1, 2024

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982)

A Separation (2011)

Absence of Malice (1981)

American Outlaws (2001)

Amistad (1997)

Animal House (1978)

Bananas (1971)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blue Chips (1994)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Code Of Silence (1985)

Colors (1988)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Easy Rider (1969)

El Dorado (1967)

Event Horizon (1997)

Five Easy Pieces (1970)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

From Here To Eternity (1953)

Gladiator (2000)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hang ’em High (1968)

Hannibal (2001)

Hard Target (1993)

Harsh Times (2006)

Jagged Edge (1985)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love & Mercy (2015)

Masquerade (1988)

Mermaids (1990)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939)

Mrs. Winterbourne (1996)

My Left Foot (1990)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Non-Stop (2014)

Original Sin (2001)

Picture This (2008)

Pompeii (2014)

Postcards From The Edge (1990)

Private Parts (1997)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Savages (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power (2015)

Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018)

Seventh Son (2015)

Shane (1953)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spy Game (2001)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VII: Generations (1994)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek X: Nemesis (2002)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Ted (2012)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Armstrong Lie (2013)

The Awful Truth (1937)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Black Stallion (1971)

The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Bridge At Remagen (1969)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

The Caine Mutiny (1954)

The Comedian (2017)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

The First Wives Club (1996)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1967)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Love Letter (2013)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Remains Of The Day (1993)

The Running Man (1981)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior (2008)

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Wolfman (2010)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Timeline (2003)

Trainspotting (1996)

Unforgiven (1992)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wanderlust (2012)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Witness (1985)

Young Adult (2011)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

Freevee Additions (Free with ads)

13 Going on 30 (2004) – July 1

Annie (2014) – July 1

Center Stage: On Pointe (2016) – July 1

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008) – July 1

Collide (2016) – July 1

Cruel Intentions (1999) – July 1

Death at a Funeral (2010) – July 1

Fury (2014) – July 1

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – July 1

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – July 1

Justin Bieber’s Believe (2013) – July 1

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) – July 1

Missing Link (2019) – July 1

Skyscraper (2018) – July 1

Split (2016) – July 1

The High Note (2020) – July 1

The King of Staten Island (2020) – July 1

The Other Guys (2010) – July 1

The Turning (2020) – July 1

Irresistible (2020) – July 23

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) – July 24

Five Feet Apart (2019) – July 25

Note: Dates are subject to change.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email