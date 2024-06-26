Wendy’s Opens on Columbia Avenue in Franklin

Wendy’s opened to the public on Monday, June 24th, at 1609 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. The spot was formerly Hardee’s, which closed in January 2023.

Dennis and Blaine Sumler, father-son franchise owners of Vestco Inc., operate the new Wendy’s restaurant. This is their 12th restaurant, their first one in Franklin.

“We are excited to bring a brand new food option to this area of Franklin,” stated Blaine Sumler. “We have extended hours at this location to offer an option for workers who might have to work late.”

The hours of operation are seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., and breakfast is served from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

This Wendy’s location has been fully remodeled, featuring the Global Next Gen version of the fast-casual restaurant.

A grand opening will scheduled at a later time. Those interested in employment opportunities should text WEN49 to 25000.

