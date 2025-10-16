Eggo Releases Limited-Edition Stranger Things Strawberry Waffles

Eggo® is bringing breakfast to another dimension with a brand-new waffle inspired by Netflix’s Stranger Things. Just in time for the fifth and final season, the brand is launching Eggo®Stranger Things Strawberry Waffles, its first-ever strawberry red waffle with colors from natural sources. The limited-edition waffle is designed to turn breakfast upside down with the irresistible taste fans know and love, making Eggo the perfect pairing for watch parties. Stranger Things 5 will debut in three volumes this fall: four episodes on Nov. 26, three episodes on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve. Each volume releases at 5 p.m. PST. Find out when Stranger Things 5 premieres in your part of the world here.

As fans gear up for the final season by rewatching the iconic series from the start, they’ll need fuel for their watchathons. Eggo knows there’s only one thing scarier than the Mind Flayer: getting a craving for Eggo waffles and finding your freezer empty. That’s why, to celebrate the show and its most iconic waffle-loving character, Eleven, the brand is giving away 11,000 boxes of Eggo waffles with their order* so fans can power their watch parties with the iconic taste of Eggo. The giveaway will include the Eggo Stranger Things Strawberry Waffles and limited-edition packs of Stranger Things Homestyle Waffles, alongside other core Eggo products – ensuring freezers are filled with Eggo favorites and fans have multiple ways to bring the series into their homes.

Fans have a chance to stock up in advance during weekly drops occurring on the first four Fridays in October. Starting Friday, October 3 at approximately 11 a.m. ET, fans can claim up to 11 boxes of select Eggo products with their Instacart order – including the new Stranger Things Strawberry Waffles and limited-edition packs of Stranger Things Homestyle Waffles on Instacart at www.instacart.com/store/brands/eggo/stranger-things, while supplies last. Additional drops will take place on October 10, October 17 and October 24 at approximately 11 a.m. ET.

The new limited-edition packs of Eggo Stranger Things Strawberry Waffles will be available at select stores nationwide this October with an SRP of $3.59 for a 10-ct box. Fans will also find the limited-edition packs of Stranger Things Homestyle Waffles in stores nationwide this October.

