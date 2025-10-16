Injured Franklin Firefighter Released from Hospital

After falling through a second-floor balcony to the porch below while battling a three-story apartment building fire Tuesday afternoon, a Franklin Firefighter sustained only a fractured fibula in his lower leg. He was released from the hospital last night and is expected to make a full recovery and return to full duty.

Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said the firefighter was able to walk out of the structure with assistance from fellow firefighters. “We are extremely thankful that his injuries were not more serious,” said Johnson. “We’re grateful for the quick actions of his crew, our partner agencies, and the medical team that cared for him. We also appreciate the outpouring of care and concern from the community.”

The fire occurred at the IMT Cool Springs apartment complex, located at 101 Gillespie Drive. Fire investigators believe the blaze was caused by unattended cooking involving an oil fryer on a first-floor patio. It caused an estimated $1 million in damage. Out of the building’s 24 apartment units, 12 were damaged, displacing roughly half of the residents. The American Red Cross is assisting those affected.

