Don’t Miss This Free Songwriters Night in Franklin

It’s an all-hits December with 19 Miles partnering with Pump House Records bringing you some of the most recognized hit songs as recorded by Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Steven Tyler, Joe Nichols, Faith Hill, Ronnie Dunn and many more.

The evening will kick off with an opening round of three amateur songwriters. And then to close the evening, the Inside the Hits artists will lead the audience in singing some favorite Christmas songs to kick off the holiday season.

Songwriters scheduled to perform include Rob Hatch, Rebecca Lynn Howard, and Styles Haury.

19 Miles to Music Row takes place on Tuesday, December 5th beginning at 6:30 pm at Franklin United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin.