The Citizen’s Academy is an 8-week program designed to provide residents with information about how the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office operates.

This academy is FREE! It is designed to educate residents and/or business owners on how the Sheriff’s Office operates. The 8-week academy meets once a week on Thursday evenings, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The January class is still accepting applications and is filling up quick. Sign up online today!