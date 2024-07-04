Crumbl Teams Up With Kellogg’s for New Chocolatey Chip Cookie Cereal

Crumbl has teamed up with Kellogg’s for a unique new item on the shelf: Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal.

In the signature pink color, just like the Crumbl Cookie boxes, Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal offers a unique blend of textures and flavors that mirror the indulgent experience of enjoying a Crumbl Milk Chocolate Chip cookie. It is on store shelves nationwide now, with availability varying across select retailers.

The inspiration behind this iconic partnership came from WK Kellogg Co’s commitment to providing consumers with innovative flavor experiences in the cereal aisle. With Crumbl’s reputation for delivering exceptional food experiences and WK Kellogg Co’s dedication to exploring new flavor territories, the collaboration is poised to bring the gourmet dessert experience to breakfast tables everywhere.

“This partnership between Crumbl and Kellogg’s represents a fusion of two brands known for their dedication to delivering exceptional food experiences,” said Sawyer Hemsely at Crumbl. “Whether enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack, or as an indulgent treat, Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal aims to delight consumers with its irresistible flavor profile.”

“We’re proud to partner with Crumbl,” said Laura Newman, Kellogg’s VP of Brand. “Crumbl’s unique food, distinct packaging and passionate fan base makes this innovation a great add to our portfolio of iconic cereals.”

You can find the cereal now at Target, Costco, and Walmart.

