Local leaders announced Sunday morning that coronavirus has been detected in Davidson County. This is the first case in Davidson County. A case of coronavirus in Shelby County was also announced Sunday morning.
Below is the information provided by Tennessee Department of Health about the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Davidson County:
- Adult female
- Nashville resident
- Illness not travel-related
- This patient does not have a child in Metro Public Schools
- Experiencing mild symptoms
- Self-isolating at home
- Department of Health is reaching out to the patient’s close contacts
- Have not recognized community spread in Tennessee yet
Advice from the Department of Health:
- Frequently wash hands
- Use hand sanitizer when you aren’t able to wash your hands
- Cover coughs
- Throw away tissues
- Clean/disinfect heavily used surfaced
- Don’t shake hands
- Those over 60 years of age and those with underlying health issues are at a higher risk
Read Related Coronavirus Stories.
- Coronavirus Case Detected in Williamson County
- Coronavirus Test Results Negative for Contacts of Local Case
- WCS Closes Due to Coronavirus Preparedness Plan
- FSSD Also Closes Due to Coronavirus Preparedness Plan
Advertisement