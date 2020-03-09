The tornadoes that hit Middle Tennessee last week caused devastation to many areas. One of the areas hit the hardest was Cookeville in Putnam County. It was reported by the National Weather Service an EF-4 tornado with 174 mph winds touched down in Putnam County causing 18 fatalities.

Cookeville Police Officer Craig Ragsdale and his family lost their home and all of their possessions. Andy Sallee wanted to help the Ragsdale family and donated an SUV to the family.

Cookeville Police Department shared the news on Facebook.

Andy Sallee of Franklin, Tennessee donated a 2014 Nissan Armada to Officer Craig Ragsdale and his family. The Ragsdale’s lost all of their possessions.

This is only one of the many examples showing the love and support of our community to everyone who has suffered a loss in the storm.

For those looking to volunteer in Putnam County, their Emergency Management Agency gives daily updates on donations needed and where to begin volunteer work for the day. For the latest updates, follow them on Facebook.