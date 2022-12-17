Columbia State’s Williamson Campus Signs Beam for New Arts and Technology Building

Columbia State Community College’s Williamson Campus recently held a beam signing event for the new Arts and Technology Building which is currently under construction.

“When you build a new building, it’s traditional that you may take a beam and let people sign it,” said Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “We’ve done it with one of the beams that is in the Administration Building, and it’s a time to engage folks in the growth of the campus. It’s a fun time where everyone gets to be a piece of history.”

The Arts and Technology Building is the first expansion since the original three buildings opened in 2016, creating opportunities for enrollment growth, new community partnerships and additional course offerings. The approximately 41,000 square foot building will house classrooms, labs, and student engagement space for existing and new workforce-oriented programs that include information technology, networking, cyber defense, data analytics, art and graphic design.

“It’s an opportunity for students and staff to become invested in the campus and create some excitement about the new building and possibilities that it brings,” said Dr. Dearl Lampley, Columbia State vice president of the Williamson Campus and external services. “The new Arts and Technology Building will bring the ability to expand and create more space for learning for our students.”

Building features will also include an innovation center, student hub and flexible instructional space with theater-style seating and a small stage. In addition, the project provides for a state-of-the-art lab for anesthesia technology and collaboration and programming with Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Dickson for a licensed practical nursing program and other articulated certificates/programs to be taught at the Williamson Campus.

The building is expected to be completed and in use in spring 2024.

To learn more about donation, partnership and endowment opportunities, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Foundation.