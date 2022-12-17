Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 12 to December 16, 2022.

  • Missing Mt. Juliet 29-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Nashville
    The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. Read more.

  • $20,000 Reward Offered for Information in the 2015 Murder of Cheyenne Toineeta
    The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Cheyenne Toineeta, 30, who was discovered on the ground in front of a friend’s home at 5148 Linbar Drive on December 22, 2015. Read more.

  • 5 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Cheatham County
    Here are five local businesses in Cheatham County offering great holiday gift items for the home and family. Read more.

