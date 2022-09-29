Bridgestone Arena Ranks Among World Leaders in Gross Ticket Sale Revenue

Arena Ranks Third in U.S., Fourth Globally for Gross Ticket Sale Revenue in Publication’s Third Quarter Industry Report

Bridgestone Arena ranks third in the United States and fourth in the world for gross ticket sale revenue, according to international trade publication Pollstar’s 2022 Third Quarter Industry Report. The quarterly report states that Bridgestone Arena grossed $54,803,565.60 in revenue and sold 536,802 tickets.

“We are grateful to host the best performers and athletes in the world in an atmosphere that can’t be found anywhere else,” said Executive Vice President of Entertainment and Venues David Kells. “Thank you to all the artists, managers, agents and promoters who choose to make Bridgestone Arena a stop on every tour. This recognition is a true reflection of our staff who have created an environment that fans want to experience again and again.”

Bridgestone Arena ranked third in the United States for ticket sales and fourth in the world for gross ticket revenue in Pollstar’s 2022 Second Quarter Industry Report with $40,967,713.30 in revenue and 397,795 tickets sold. Pollstar Magazine focuses primarily on the concert industry and reports on news regarding sports and entertainment. The nominating committee is comprised of industry leaders in all facets of the entertainment business, including arena managers, artists, artist managers, agents and promoters from across the country and abroad.

Becoming the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States over the past decade and a half. A nominee for the Pollstar Arena of the Decade, Bridgestone Arena has 13 consecutive Pollstar Arena of the Year nominations, winning the award in 2014 and 2017.

