The Brentwood High School Bruinettes dance team captured their second state title in three years at the TSSAA State Dance Championships at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

The nationally ranked team is coached by Kirstin Hawk, Andrea Goble, and Lynzey Howell.

Dancing to the acoustic version of “Coming Home” by Sigma and Rita Ora, the Bruinettes competed in the large jazz division.

“When looking for the perfect song this season we knew right away that ‘Coming Home’ was it,” stated Coach Hawk. “After losing six seniors last year, these girls knew they had to dance from the heart. They had to dance for the love of their school and come back to why they are on this team. There couldn’t be a more fitting song for this group of girls.”

The road to state certainly wasn’t easy for the Bruinettes this year. With the announcement of the competition date not made until three weeks before the actual event, it made it very challenging. “Many girls had previous commitments that they had to cancel or juggle,” stated Hawk. “Throughout the process the girls trusted each other and their coaches fully. In their hearts, these girls wanted to win a state championship. They were willing to make sacrifices in many ways to give their best and be there for the event. What makes this group special is their heart and attitudes. They did the whole thing from a place of love for one another.”

The Bruinettes’ two captains – seniors Kailey Craig and Alison Lambright – helped lead the 18 member team to victory.

“We have worked super hard all season, and we are so excited about the outcome! State is such a special competition, and I’m so glad we got to be a part of it,” said Craig.

Coach Andrea Goble choreographed the award winning routine. “Watching these dancers grow together throughout their State journey has been so rewarding. They have grown together as a team, pushed one another, and built trust in every girl standing on the dance floor,” stated Goble. “Their passion for the sport of dance and trust in each other was evident on Saturday. We, as coaches, couldn’t be more proud of these girls and are excited to take the State Championship back to Brentwood High School.”

Senior Captain Ali Lambright added, “It was such an honor to win State this year with this dedicated team. We have put in countless hours, and the hard work was definitely worth it.”

The Bruinettes are now setting their sights on a strong showing at Nationals in Orlando in March.