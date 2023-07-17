Boyfriend Arrested in Deadly Shooting of Nashville Woman

Homicide Unit detectives this morning charged Lewis Thomas II, 27, with Friday night’s murder of his girlfriend, Latoria Mitchell, 27, outside her home in the 500 block of S. 6th Street.

The investigation, being led by Detective Madison Meiss, shows that Thomas and Mitchell got into an argument at a local nightclub, during which he pushed her. Thomas was escorted out of the club.

Later in the night, Thomas drove to Mitchell’s apartment at 11:40 p.m. and briefly went inside, where another altercation occurred. She retreated outside. Thomas then shot her multiple times, including while she was lying on the pavement, and fled.

Thomas was located and detained on James Robertson Parkway. During an interview, he implicated himself in the shooting and admitted to discarding a pistol in a wooded area.

Thomas is being held without bond on charges of criminal homicide and evidence tampering.

