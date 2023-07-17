Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 17, 2023.
See where houses and property sold for June 26-30, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee. Read more.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read more.
This weekend, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum featured renowned bassist David Hood in a program for its in-depth interview series Nashville Cats. Read more.
The mighty Powerball jackpot continues to grow and winners galore of the game’s other prize levels continue to celebrate throughout the state. Read more.