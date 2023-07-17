Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 17, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 17, 2023.

1Williamson County Property Transfers June 26

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for June 26-30, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

2This Local City is Considered the Biggest Boomtown in Tennessee

photo by Deb Farris

GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee. Read more.

3Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers at the end of July and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning in August. Read more.

4Photo of the Day: July 17, 2023

photo courtesy of Country Music Hall of Fame

This weekend, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum featured renowned bassist David Hood in a program for its in-depth interview series Nashville Cats. Read more.

5$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

The mighty Powerball jackpot continues to grow and winners galore of the game’s other prize levels continue to celebrate throughout the state. Read more.

