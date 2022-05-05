Amanda Fuller Chosen to Lead New Triune Area School

Nolensville Elementary Principal Amanda Fuller will be in a new role next year as principal of an elementary school set to open in the eastern part of Williamson County in the 2023-24 school year. Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement May 4.

“Amanda is the perfect person to open this new school,” said Golden. “She has served the last four years leading Nolensville Elementary, and her experience and expertise will allow for a smooth opening for the entire school community.”

Fuller began her career in WCS as a substitute teacher. She taught at Grassland Middle and Allendale Elementary before joining Nolensville Elementary in 2014 as an assistant principal. She was named principal in January of 2018.

“Words can’t express my love for the Nolensville community,” said Fuller. “The students, faculty, parents and community have been amazing and it’s been a privilege to work alongside them to ensure that students soar. While I will miss Nolensville greatly, I’m extremely excited and honored to begin this new adventure.”





Fuller earned her bachelor’s, master’s and education specialist degrees, all from Middle Tennessee State University.