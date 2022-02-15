Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Service From BNA®

Allegiant announced new service from Nashville International Airport® today, including nonstop routes to:

Washington Dulles International Airport- Twice weekly

Providence, Rhode Island- Twice weekly

Roanoke, Virginia- Twice weekly – Seasonal

The new routes begin April 21, 2022.

“Allegiant continues to add to the robust market of Middle Tennessee, and we appreciate their commitment,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “With the addition of these new routes, passengers have new, convenient options for both business and leisure travel.”

For details, visit: https://www.allegiantair.com/