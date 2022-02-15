Video: Ernest and Morgan Wallen ‘Flower Shops’

ERNEST released a fan-favorite from his live show, “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen).”

In the song, ERNEST paints a not-so-rosy picture of a breakup in the thorny track, a classic done-her-wrong ballad.

“’Flower Shops’ is a song that isn’t over-written or over-complicated,“ explains ERNEST in a release. “It’s a sad song with a wink; an honest song about messing up a good thing and running out of sorrys. I wrote it with Ben Burgess and Mark Holman after being on a George Jones/sad Country song kick. I didn’t have a hard time going there because I know damn well what it’s like to run out of apologies, and though flowers aren’t ever going to fix it, it’s just about all you can do sometimes. It’s one of my favorite songs, if not my favorite song, I’ve written to date. The response on social media and from fans has been incredible, especially for being an unreleased song up until now. I’m excited for it to be out in the world and even more excited to have one of my best friends, Morgan, hop on it and sing it with me. I am a big believer in Country music remaining honest, regardless of sonics. And this is as honest as it can get.”

Ernest is out on the road for Chris Lane’s FILL THEM BOOTS TOUR. Adding to his touring resume, the Nashville native will headline hometown hot spot Exit/In for two nights, March 21 and March 22.

