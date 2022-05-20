Acclaimed New York Eatery is Bringing its Award-Winning Burgers and World-Famous Milkshakes to Nashville

Globally acclaimed burger joint, Black Tap, owned by husband-and-wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, is thrilled to announce the restaurant’s continued expansion, bringing their award-winning burgers and world-famous CrazyShake® milkshakes to Nashville. Black Tap premieres its first Music City location in November 2022 in the heart of downtown at 211 Commerce Street, just steps away from Broadway’s renowned music venues, honky-tonk bars, many entertainment and cultural attractions, and businesses.

With Dallas and Miami also included in the restaurant’s upcoming expansion plans, the three new outposts bring Black Tap to 21 locations globally, which will have the restaurant’s portfolio spanning six U.S. states and nine countries around the globe by early 2023.

“It’s easy to be excited about Black Tap coming to Nashville,” said Owner Chris Barish. “Julie and I have a close connection to and affinity for the city, having spent months living there during the early days of the pandemic and frequent subsequent visits. We’ve seen firsthand that Nashville is a booming city for locals and visitors alike, so we are confident in the location’s success and thrilled for Black Tap to become part of the community.”

Owner Julie Mulligan adds, “We’ve spent a lot of time exploring the thriving Nashville restaurant scene to ensure we could bring something fresh to the city. We’re looking forward to sharing the Black Tap experience – from our craft burgers and New York vibes to our original artwork and murals and DJ-curated beats.”

Black Tap started out as a 15-seat counter bar in New York’s Soho neighborhood and now brings its downtown and hip NYC-inspired mixtape attitude to the global kitchen with multiple locations in NYC, the Vegas strip, Downtown Disney District® at Disneyland Resort, Bahrain, Singapore, Switzerland, and the UAE. With this U.S. expansion, each new location will draw on the brand’s roots while featuring distinct art elements and collaborations that speak to what’s unique in that locale. Menus will pair Black Tap favorites, like the most recent winner of New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and fan front-runner Korean BBQ Wings, with specials inspired by local flavors.

To learn more about each new location and to stay up to date with the latest and tastiest monthly specials, follow @blacktapnyc and check out www.blacktap.com.