Drew Perry Selected as New Scales Elementary Principal

Mill Creek Elementary Assistant Principal Drew Perry has been selected as the new principal of Scales Elementary School. Superintendent Jason Golden introduced him to the faculty and staff on Thursday, May 19.

“Drew’s commitment to the school community he serves is second to none,” said Golden. “Not only will he build relationships with Scales families and staff, he will set high expectations of success for all.”

Perry joined WCS in 2009 and taught physical education at Heritage Elementary before being named the assistant principal for Mill Creek Elementary in 2016 when the school opened.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to serve the Nolensville community as assistant principal of MCES. I’m very proud of the positive culture the Mill Creek staff, students and families have created over the past six years,” said Perry. “It will be difficult to say goodbye, but I’m extremely excited to serve and partner with the Brentwood community. I look forward to meeting and getting to know the incredible Scales staff, students and families.”

Perry earned a Bachelor’s in Kinesiology and Master’s in Teaching, both from the University of Arkansas.

He is replacing Dr. Melonye Lowe who is retiring at the end of the school year, and Perry will begin his new role July 1, 2022.