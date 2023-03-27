6 Live Shows this Week – March 27, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Emmy Lou Harris
Monday, March 27, 8 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Woofstock event benefits the Bonaparte Retreat, a foster based dog rescue founded by Emmy Lou Harris. The retreat is named after Harris’s dog Bonaparte who traveled with her until he died suddenly in 2002.
Find tickets here.
2Lauren Diagle
Monday, March 27, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Lauren Diagle is hosting an album release party. VIP guests will hear a preshow performance by Diagle and hear a Q&A about the new self-titled album.
Find tickets here.
3Kane Brown
Friday, March 31, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
This will be Kane Brown’s first solo headlining show at Bridgestone. Special guests will be Dustin Lynch and LoCash.
Find tickets here.
4Larkin Poe
Friday, March 31, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
The latest full-length from Larkin Poe, Blood Harmony is a whole-hearted invitation into a world they know intimately, a Southern landscape so precisely conjured you can feel the sticky humidity of the warm summer air. Georgia-bred multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell continuing their unique storytelling with this album.
Find tickets here.
5Ben Rector
Wednesday, March 29, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Ben Rector will perform at The Ryman with special guest Jordyn Sorcy and Stephen Day.
Find tickets here.
6Tin Pan South
Tuesday, March 28, 9 pm
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
Tin Pan South is a songwriters festival taking place from March 28 – April 1st in various venues. There will be a show at 3rd and Lindsley featuring Radney Clawson, Matt McGinn, Jimmy Robbins, Chris Tompkins, and surprises guests.
Find tickets here.