Nashville Soccer Club Falls 1-0 to FC Cincinnati



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 25, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club conceded its first defeat of the season at GEODIS Park, falling to FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 28,453.

Standing Strong: Despite the loss, Nashville SC’s defense has only conceded two goals, the lowest total in the Eastern Conference this season. Goalkeeper Joe Willis made a season-high six saves tonight.

Milkman Delivering: Defender Jack Maher attempted 78 passes in this game, the highest total for a Nashville SC player in a match this season. Maher also led the team in touches with 87.

Chances Were There: Nashville SC created chances throughout the evening out-shooting FC Cincinnati 17-15 and having 11 more touches in the opponent’s box. Nashville’s 17 shots are its highest of the season.

Next Match: Nashville SC will visit Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 1. The match will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App, and available on radio at 104.5 The Zone.

Match Timeline

CIN 48’: Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez jumps on a rebound after Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis made an initial save on a Cincinnati shot attempt

Box Score:

Nashville SC (2W-2L-1D, 7 pts.) vs. FC Cincinnati (3W-0L-2D, 11 pts.)

March 25, 2023 – GEODIS Park

Final Score

NSH: 0

CIN: 1

FULL STORY