High School Football Schedule: Playoffs Week 2

Here is the schedule for Playoffs Week 2 of Williamson County high school football.
Nov 13, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|When
|BGA vs ECS
|ECS
|Friday, November 13
|BA vs PJPII
|BA
|Friday, November 13
|Brentwood vs Independence
|Brentwood
|Friday, November 13
|CPA vs Chattanooga Christian
|CPA
|Friday, November 13
|Father Ryan vs MUS
|Father Ryan
|Friday, November 13
|Franklin vs Ravenwood
|Ravenwood
|Friday, November 13
|Nolensville vs DeKalb Co
|DeKalb Co
|Friday, November 13
|Summit vs Columbia
|Summit
|Friday, November 13