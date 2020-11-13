High School Football Schedule: Playoffs Week 2

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Football

Here is the schedule for Playoffs Week 2 of Williamson County high school football.

Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

Nov 13, 2020

TeamsLocationWhen
BGA vs ECSECSFriday, November 13
BA vs PJPIIBAFriday, November 13
Brentwood vs IndependenceBrentwoodFriday, November 13
CPA vs Chattanooga ChristianCPAFriday, November 13
Father Ryan vs MUSFather RyanFriday, November 13
Franklin vs RavenwoodRavenwoodFriday, November 13
Nolensville vs DeKalb CoDeKalb CoFriday, November 13
Summit vs ColumbiaSummitFriday, November 13

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here