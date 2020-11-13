WCS Cross-Country Athletes Earn Team, Individual State Titles

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Cross-Country Championship took place on November 5, and several students broke away from the pack to earn state titles.

The Brentwood High girls cross-country team took first place in the Division I Large Class.

“I didn’t want to put any pressure on the girls prior, so I didn’t remind them, but we had been undefeated all season,” said BHS coach Rob Pautienus. “Two of our senior girls ended up catching probably 25 runners in the last half mile. They recognized what they needed to do and just dug in and did it. It was incredible. This is such a special group of girls, and I’m so proud.”

The Franklin High boys cross-country team took second in the boys Division I Large Class. Brentwood High boys cross-country runner Kevin Vanderkolk earned runner-up in the boys Division I Large Class 5k event.

“Kevin is one of the key leaders on the boys team, leading through his example of hard work and dedication,” said Pautienus. “He is motivated not just individually, but also in pushing his team to compete at higher levels.”

Fairview High’s Andrea Alyssa defended her state title in girls Division I Small Class 5k event.

“Alyssa is an amazing young lady with a tremendous work ethic,” said FVHS Principal Dr. Kurt Jones. “I am so proud of Alyssa and proud of the humble person she is. What an amazing young lady with high character.”

In addition, congratulations to the students and teams listed below that placed in the top 10 in their divisions.

Division I Large Class Girls

Independence High – Third Team

Franklin High – Seventh Team

Kaitlyn Vanderkolk, Brentwood High – Third Individual

Leigh Walters, Page High – Seventh Individual

Brooke Tyll, Brentwood High – Ninth Individual

Division I Large Class Boys

Ravenwood High – Ninth Team

Brentwood High – Tenth Team

Division I Small Class Boys