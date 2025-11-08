11/8/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, High 71; Cooling to 59 Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 65.3°F. Winds are light, registering only 1.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 71.2°F while the overnight low was 52.9°F. Wind speeds did not exceed 4.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation was low, at only 4%. Despite the slight chance, no measurable rainfall occurred, though there was a brief period of light drizzle.

Looking ahead, the night will be somewhat warmer with a low expected around 58.5°F. The sky will turn overcast, but winds will remain mild, staying near 4.4 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal, with only a 1% chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents can enjoy the clear and calm conditions this evening, but should be mindful that cloud cover will increase as the night progresses.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
53°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 71°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 57°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 39°F 25°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 43°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

