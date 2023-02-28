Your Parking Guide for TPAC

Headed to a show at TPAC? Here are a few places to park.
TPAC is located at 505 Deaderick St, Nashville, TN 37243.
1Valet Parking
Valet parking is provided by Metropolis for most publicly ticketed events by Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC’s Jackson Hall, TPAC’s Polk Theater, and TPAC’s Johnson Theater). Metropolis utilizes a parking app to provide a convenient way for customers to pay for valet and request their vehicles at the end of the performances. For convenience, visit Metropolis online to create your account in advance.
- Drop-off is located on 6th Avenue by the marquee entrance to TPAC near the corner of Deaderick Street.
- Paying for valet is convenient via a link texted to your cell phone upon drop off. The current rate is $40 per vehicle. Metropolis is unable to accept cash payment for valet services.
2Street Parking
Most of the shows start after 6 pm or on the weekends. You can find street parking around the venue, but get there early to find one of these spots. Also, bring your quarters for the meters.
3Nashville Public Library
151 6th Avenue North, Nashville
The Nashville Public Library has a parking garage that is accessible to the public. Discounted parking begins after 6 pm.
4McKendree Parking Center Garage
140 6th Avenue North, Nashville
No longer does it require a ticket to park at the garage. You scan the QR code posted in the garage and follow the prompts to set up an account with the garage through your credit/debit card. Leaving without making a payment can result in a ticket, or fines.
5Nashville City Center
220 6th Avenue North, Nashville
This underground garage is one of the closet parking places to TPAC. It’s only available for event parking after 5 pm.