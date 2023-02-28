Places to Eat Close to TPAC

TPAC (Tennessee Performing Arts) is located in downtown Nashville close to the Capital Building.
Nashville is a major market for Broadway touring productions that stop at TPAC along with special engagements of musical guests and other performances.
TPAC is located at 505 Deaderick St, Nashville, TN 37243. If you are looking to grab a bite before a show, here are a few places to try.
1The Library
623 Union Street, Nashville
The Library is located inside the Sheraton Grand Nashville right off of the lobby. It offers a limited menu of sandwiches and salads for a quick dinner. After the show, you can stop by the Sheraton and visit the 28th floor Skye lounge for a drink of try one of the snacks offered like Nashville caramel popcorn or bbq short rib flatbread.
2Deacon’s New South
401 Church Street, Nashville
Located on the first floor of the historic L&C Tower in downtown Nashville is a modern culinary concept with a Southern slant. Deacon’s New South offers an updated, creative take on the Region’s traditional cuisine. Try the spicy crawfish noodles comprised of Mr. Aaron’s bucatini, LA crawfish, Cajun trinity, and crawfish butter.
3Hermitage Hotel
231 6th Avenue North, Nashville
The historic hotel in Nashville was built in 1910, it was one of the first skyscraper’s at the time. If you are headed to an afternoon show, try The Pink Hermit, a coffee shop that offers salads and sandwiches until 5 pm. Want to splurge and have an upscale dinner? The signature restaurant inside the hotel is Druise & Durr, offering a rotating seasonal menu.
4Noelle Hotel
200 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Situated on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Church Street in downtown Nashville, Noelle is an immersive 222-room boutique hotel and creative gathering place thoughtfully designed by leaders of Music City’s thriving maker and artist community. The signature restaurant, Makeready L&L offers a variety of pasta dishes, fish and steak.
5Church and Union
201 4th Avenue North, Nashville
If you have even wanted a meal from a top chef, here’s the place for you. Two-time Top Chef contestant Jamie Lynch opened Church and Union in 2021. They offer American cuisine with a rotating menu. Items found on the menu include shrimp, steak, and fish.