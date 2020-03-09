Williamson County Schools have announced schools will open tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10 at regular times.

Carol Birdsong of Williamson County Schools emailed the following to parents and staff:

This is Carol Birdsong calling with an update on the cleaning of our buildings and buses and the status of school opening tomorrow.

The cleaning process has gone well over the past several days and will conclude today. Schools and the district will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10 at regular times.

While the confirmed case of Coronavirus was not connected to our school district, we recognize that the good health habits recommended by our medical professionals still apply. We will continue to work with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Williamson County Health Department, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency in addition to others to inform the decisions made by the district leadership and in an effort to keep you updated on this constantly changing situation.

We encourage you to visit our website for Coronavirus information. In the attached email, you will find links which also include information shared in a news conference Thursday in addition to links to a variety of resources for your review. One of those is an FAQ for parents with information to a hotline you can call with questions.

Please remember to follow the CDC guidelines if your family has been traveling or plans to travel over spring break next week, and please follow the WCS illness guidelines regarding attendance.

We will continue to update our website and communicate through our email newsletter InFocus and through our phone and email notification system as more information becomes available to us.

Thank you.