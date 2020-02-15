Williamson County Girls TEC Camp Registration Open Now

Registration for the annual Girls Tackling Emerging Careers (TEC) Camp is now open. Space is limited and spots fill up quickly, so register soon.

The week-long camp will take place at Centennial High June 1-5. From 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., girls are invited to explore different career paths that they may not have considered before, including architecture, law enforcement and engineering.

The camp is open to rising eighth grade girls in Williamson County Schools, Franklin Special School District, Williamson County private schools and homeschooled students.

Cost for the camp is $100 per student and includes a t-shirt and lunch every day. To register, fill out the registration form and return it by April 20.

For more information, email WCS Career Counselor and Strategic Partnership Liaison Paula Chilton.