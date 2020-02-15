In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Nashville Man Arrested at Franklin Hotel Convicted of Sex-Trafficking
Tavarie Williams, 40, of Nashville, was convicted by a federal jury of sex trafficking a minor and transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in prostitution and criminal sexual activity. Read More.
2Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall Announces New Restaurants
The new year brings new restaurant partners for a downtown dining and entertainment destination opening later this year. As construction continues on Assembly Food Hall, a 100,000-square-foot, multi-level food hall that will anchor the Fifth + Broadway mixed-use development in Nashville, a new wave of restaurant partners are joining the project. Read More.
3Urban Air Adventure Opens
Indoor trampoline and entertainment center Urban Air Adventure Park is now open in Cool Springs. Read More.
4Spring Hill Man Charged with DUI Following Crash
Officers found 38-year-old Kevin Conklin’s disabled vehicle off of Highway 96W shortly before 2 pm, Wednesday. The driver’s side front end of Conklin’s truck had been severely damaged. Read More.
5The Davis General Reopens With New Owners
The Davis General, the iconic general store in the Boston community, reopened Feb. 10.. Read More.