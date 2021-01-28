WCS Students Win Scholastic Art Awards

Student artists across the district used their artistic minds to win Gold and Silver Keys in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Ninety-one Williamson County Schools students were selected to have their art displayed in early February at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens. Nearly 1,600 works of art were submitted to the competition from Middle Tennessee.

All Gold Key winners are submitted to the National Scholastic Art Awards. Summit High’s Chloe Salvatore’s work was also nominated for a National American Vision Award for her work Barriers. If chosen at the national level, she could win a Silver or Gold Medal or the American Vision Award and then be in the running to win $1,000.

“The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens,” said WCS Fine Arts Director David Aydelott. “Congratulations to all our WCS Visual Art students recognized here.”

Brentwood High

Gold Keys

  • Emma Allen
  • Ella Carpenter
  • Angela Huo (Two Gold Keys)
  • Caroline Southard-Smith
  • Emma Wade

Silver Keys

  • Sarah Cai
  • Angela Huo
  • Laren Nicholson
  • Caroline Southard-Smith

Honorable Mentions

  • Noelle Arnold
  • Sarah Cai
  • Maggie Chen
  • Chelsea Conte
  • Jessica Lin
  • Grace Lu
  • Lauren Nicholson (Three Honorable Mentions)

Centennial High

Honorable Mentions

  • Gianna Delconte
  • Emily Spatz

Franklin High

Gold Keys

  • Olivia Wolfson

Silver Keys

  • Sarah Ong

Honorable Mentions

  • Olivia Wolfson (Two Honorable Mentions)

Page High

Silver Keys

  • Kelsey Down

Independence High

Gold Keys

  • Olivia Weaver

Silver Keys

  • Hudson Hatcher

Honorable Mentions

  • Dean Dsilva
  • Haley Hewitt
  • Carinna Vollmer (Two Honorable Mentions)

Nolensville High

Honorable Mentions

  • Evelyn Hipp (Two Honorable Mentions)

Ravenwood High

Gold Keys

  • Raphael Molokwu
  • Sumiah Muhsin

Silver Keys

  • Emily Burlingame
  • Claire Dall
  • Sophie Masso
  • Raka Mukherjee
  • Riley Smith

Honorable Mentions

  • Ana Antic
  • Emily Burlingame
  • Sowjanva Dalai
  • Edward Forsberg
  • Vibeeshnu Gokule
  • Julia Johnson
  • Ahsari Leonard
  • Ava Mandrell
  • Katie Mankamyer
  • Collin Morton
  • Raka Mukherjee
  • Scott Wilson (Four Honorable Mentions)

Renaissance High

Gold Keys

  • Addison Weathers (Two Gold Keys)

Silver Keys

  • Henry Adams

Honorable Mentions

  • Henry Adams
  • Will Alan
  • McKenna Aquino

Summit High

Gold Keys

  • Lily Dykstra
  • Michael Marrison (Three Gold Keys)
  • Renee O’Brien
  • Chloe Salvatore (Two Gold Keys, American Vision Nominee)
  • Taylor Sampson

Silver Keys

  • Rebecca Lilly
  • Michael Marrison (Two Silver Keys)
  • Renee O’Brien
  • Chloe Salvatore (Two Silver Keys)
  • Taylor Sampson

Honorable Mentions

  • Nevaeh Brinson
  • Nola Craig
  • Rebecca Lilly
  • Michael Marrison (Two Honorable Mentions)
  • Renee O’Brien
  • Lily Puckett
  • Chloe Salvatore
  • Taylor Sampson (Two Honorable Mentions)
  • Malia Stone

Mill Creek Middle

Honorable Mentions

  • Callie Earls
  • Kayla Hanslow

