WCS Students Win Scholastic Art Awards

Student artists across the district used their artistic minds to win Gold and Silver Keys in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
Ninety-one Williamson County Schools students were selected to have their art displayed in early February at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens. Nearly 1,600 works of art were submitted to the competition from Middle Tennessee.
All Gold Key winners are submitted to the National Scholastic Art Awards. Summit High’s Chloe Salvatore’s work was also nominated for a National American Vision Award for her work Barriers. If chosen at the national level, she could win a Silver or Gold Medal or the American Vision Award and then be in the running to win $1,000.
“The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens,” said WCS Fine Arts Director David Aydelott. “Congratulations to all our WCS Visual Art students recognized here.”
Brentwood High
Gold Keys
- Emma Allen
- Ella Carpenter
- Angela Huo (Two Gold Keys)
- Caroline Southard-Smith
- Emma Wade
Silver Keys
- Sarah Cai
- Angela Huo
- Laren Nicholson
- Caroline Southard-Smith
Honorable Mentions
- Noelle Arnold
- Sarah Cai
- Maggie Chen
- Chelsea Conte
- Jessica Lin
- Grace Lu
- Lauren Nicholson (Three Honorable Mentions)
Centennial High
Honorable Mentions
- Gianna Delconte
- Emily Spatz
Franklin High
Gold Keys
- Olivia Wolfson
Silver Keys
- Sarah Ong
Honorable Mentions
- Olivia Wolfson (Two Honorable Mentions)
Page High
Silver Keys
- Kelsey Down
Independence High
Gold Keys
- Olivia Weaver
Silver Keys
- Hudson Hatcher
Honorable Mentions
- Dean Dsilva
- Haley Hewitt
- Carinna Vollmer (Two Honorable Mentions)
Nolensville High
Honorable Mentions
- Evelyn Hipp (Two Honorable Mentions)
Ravenwood High
Gold Keys
- Raphael Molokwu
- Sumiah Muhsin
Silver Keys
- Emily Burlingame
- Claire Dall
- Sophie Masso
- Raka Mukherjee
- Riley Smith
Honorable Mentions
- Ana Antic
- Emily Burlingame
- Sowjanva Dalai
- Edward Forsberg
- Vibeeshnu Gokule
- Julia Johnson
- Ahsari Leonard
- Ava Mandrell
- Katie Mankamyer
- Collin Morton
- Raka Mukherjee
- Scott Wilson (Four Honorable Mentions)
Renaissance High
Gold Keys
- Addison Weathers (Two Gold Keys)
Silver Keys
- Henry Adams
Honorable Mentions
- Henry Adams
- Will Alan
- McKenna Aquino
Summit High
Gold Keys
- Lily Dykstra
- Michael Marrison (Three Gold Keys)
- Renee O’Brien
- Chloe Salvatore (Two Gold Keys, American Vision Nominee)
- Taylor Sampson
Silver Keys
- Rebecca Lilly
- Michael Marrison (Two Silver Keys)
- Renee O’Brien
- Chloe Salvatore (Two Silver Keys)
- Taylor Sampson
Honorable Mentions
- Nevaeh Brinson
- Nola Craig
- Rebecca Lilly
- Michael Marrison (Two Honorable Mentions)
- Renee O’Brien
- Lily Puckett
- Chloe Salvatore
- Taylor Sampson (Two Honorable Mentions)
- Malia Stone
Mill Creek Middle
Honorable Mentions
- Callie Earls
- Kayla Hanslow