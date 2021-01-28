WCS Students Win Scholastic Art Awards

Student artists across the district used their artistic minds to win Gold and Silver Keys in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Ninety-one Williamson County Schools students were selected to have their art displayed in early February at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens. Nearly 1,600 works of art were submitted to the competition from Middle Tennessee.

All Gold Key winners are submitted to the National Scholastic Art Awards. Summit High’s Chloe Salvatore’s work was also nominated for a National American Vision Award for her work Barriers. If chosen at the national level, she could win a Silver or Gold Medal or the American Vision Award and then be in the running to win $1,000.

“The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens,” said WCS Fine Arts Director David Aydelott. “Congratulations to all our WCS Visual Art students recognized here.”

Brentwood High

Gold Keys

Emma Allen

Ella Carpenter

Angela Huo (Two Gold Keys)

Caroline Southard-Smith

Emma Wade

Silver Keys

Sarah Cai

Angela Huo

Laren Nicholson

Caroline Southard-Smith

Honorable Mentions

Noelle Arnold

Sarah Cai

Maggie Chen

Chelsea Conte

Jessica Lin

Grace Lu

Lauren Nicholson (Three Honorable Mentions)

Centennial High

Honorable Mentions

Gianna Delconte

Emily Spatz

Franklin High

Gold Keys

Olivia Wolfson

Silver Keys

Sarah Ong

Honorable Mentions

Olivia Wolfson (Two Honorable Mentions)

Page High

Silver Keys

Kelsey Down

Independence High

Gold Keys

Olivia Weaver

Silver Keys

Hudson Hatcher

Honorable Mentions

Dean Dsilva

Haley Hewitt

Carinna Vollmer (Two Honorable Mentions)

Nolensville High

Honorable Mentions

Evelyn Hipp (Two Honorable Mentions)

Ravenwood High

Gold Keys

Raphael Molokwu

Sumiah Muhsin

Silver Keys

Emily Burlingame

Claire Dall

Sophie Masso

Raka Mukherjee

Riley Smith

Honorable Mentions

Ana Antic

Emily Burlingame

Sowjanva Dalai

Edward Forsberg

Vibeeshnu Gokule

Julia Johnson

Ahsari Leonard

Ava Mandrell

Katie Mankamyer

Collin Morton

Raka Mukherjee

Scott Wilson (Four Honorable Mentions)

Renaissance High

Gold Keys

Addison Weathers (Two Gold Keys)

Silver Keys

Henry Adams

Honorable Mentions

Henry Adams

Will Alan

McKenna Aquino

Summit High

Gold Keys

Lily Dykstra

Michael Marrison (Three Gold Keys)

Renee O’Brien

Chloe Salvatore (Two Gold Keys, American Vision Nominee)

Taylor Sampson

Silver Keys

Rebecca Lilly

Michael Marrison (Two Silver Keys)

Renee O’Brien

Chloe Salvatore (Two Silver Keys)

Taylor Sampson

Honorable Mentions

Nevaeh Brinson

Nola Craig

Rebecca Lilly

Michael Marrison (Two Honorable Mentions)

Renee O’Brien

Lily Puckett

Chloe Salvatore

Taylor Sampson (Two Honorable Mentions)

Malia Stone

Mill Creek Middle

Honorable Mentions