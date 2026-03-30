Josie Hammond Named Academic Specialist at Pegram Elementary

The Cheatham County School District has named Josie Hammond as the academic specialist at Pegram Elementary Fine Arts Magnet School.

Hammond is currently the TN All Corps tutor at Pegram, supporting K-4 students to help them become skilled readers.

Prior to coming to Pegram, she recently retired after dedicating 30 years working in education in Arizona.

During her career, she has taught ELA in grades 3-6, worked as a social studies content specialist and instructional specialist and served as a trained mentor for first-year teachers, cooperating teacher for 12 student teachers and a mentor for many pre-service teachers.

She has her full ESL endorsement and has also served as professional development coordinator, family engagement specialist and interventionist during her distinguished education career.

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Hammond earned an associate degree from Yavapai College and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education (psychology minor) from Northern Arizona University. She also holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with a focus on adult education from Grand Canyon University.

“I’m truly honored to step into this new role at Pegram Elementary. I can’t wait to grow and learn alongside the incredible teachers as we work together to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive. Let the journey begin,” she said.

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