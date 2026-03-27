DECA Students Stand Out at State Conference

WCS DECA students are preparing for the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) after an incredible performance at the State level.

Students around Tennessee traveled to Chattanooga to compete in the State Career Development Conference February 24-27. They participated in various events, including food marketing, apparel and accessories, principles of finance and more.

Ravenwood High’s JP Kukulka was elected as the Vice President of Development for the State DECA organization.

“Ravenwood’s DECA chapter celebrated exceptional achievements at this year’s conference,” said RHS DECA sponsor Jennifer Doak. “Our delegation delivered outstanding results, and a historic milestone was also reached with the election of JP as Ravenwood’s first ever DECA State officer.”

Congratulations to the students listed below. The students who placed high enough in their respective categories received an invitation to the ICDC later this year.

Brentwood High

Charlotte Wille, First Place Overall in Apparel and Accessories Series

Nicholas LeMasters, Fourth Place Overall in Apparel and Accessories Series

Jenna Coleman, Fifth Place Overall in Apparel and Accessories Series

Daniel Joseph, Sixth Place Overall in Automotive Services Marketing Series

Aryan Sant, Fourth Place Overall in Business Finance Series

Eva Morrison, Second Place Overall in Business Services Marketing

Anjali Babu and Aksheetha Mathialagan, First Place Overall in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making

Ava Sandberg and Cameron Work, Fifth Place Overall in Start-Up Business Plan

Keshav Patel, Second Place Overall in Food Marketing Series

Olivia Hopkins, Fifth Place Overall in Food Marketing Series

Henry Flippin, Fifth Place Overall in Hotel and Lodging Management Series

Sydney Lokkesmoe and Molly Stallman, First Place Overall in Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

Hudson Hill, Second Place Overall in Marketing Communications Series

Sushaan Chanda, First Place Overall in Principles of Entrepreneurship

Andrew Hutcheson, First Place Overall in Principles of Finance

Kevin Chen, Third Place Overall in Personal Financial Literacy

Sohana Soni, Third Place Overall in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Daniel Makar, First Place Overall in Principles of Marketing

Katie Johnson, Sixth Place Overall in Retail Merchandising Series

Centennial High

Sam Mori, Second Place Testing in Principles of Business Management and Administration

Valeria Melendez, Third Place Role Play in Principles of Business Management and Administration

Emerson Lane and Ross Phillips, First Place Role Play in Marketing Management Team

Emerson Lane and Ross Phillips, First Place Overall in Marketing Management Team

Sydney Bunch, Third Place Overall in Integrated Marketing Campaign Product

Eli Lewis, Fifth Place Overall in Business Solutions Project

Shawn Cobham and Landon Hall, Sixth Place Overall in Entrepreneurship Team

Franklin High

Krishna Deepak, Samuel Kabagambe and Tom Spruill, Fourth Place Overall in Career Development Project

Sri Inampudi, Yusef Khanfar and Visagan Saravanan, Fourth Place Overall in International Business Plan

Madeline Carrico, First Place Overall in Human Resource Management Series

Independence High

Srestha Ghosh, Fifth Place Overall in Principles of Entrepreneurship

Aditya Salvi, Fourth Place Overall in Automotive Services Marketing Series

Firas Rahman, Fifth Place Overall in Business Finance Series

Alina Dong, Second Place Overall in Personal Financial Literacy

Ashleigh Berger, Addison Pratt and Ryen Wilson, Fourth Place Overall in Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

Manasi Chaule and Eshwari Joglekar, Fifth Place Overall in Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

Graham Kosobud and Harrison Smith, Fourth Place Overall in Innovation Plan

Nolensville High

Janie Lee, Anika Pratheesh and Paige Livingston, Third Place Overall in Community Giving Project

Parker Vandercook and Kanhai Patel, Fifth Place Overall in Sports and Entertainment Team Decision

Colton Salamida, Third Place Role Play in Sports and Entertainment Series

Dharani Bangaru, Sixth Place Overall in Professional Selling

Page High

Gavin Thier, First Place Overall in Business Services Marketing

Violet Zimmerle, Second Place Overall in Entrepreneurship

Anthony Marciuc, Fourth Place Overall in Human Resources Management

Andrew Wagnon, Sixth Place Overall in Human Resources Management

Nora McGregor, Reece Mellon and Remington Todd, Fourth Place Overall in Integrated Marketing – Event

Saanvi Pradhan, Fourth Place Overall in Personal Financial Literacy

Savannah Tardy, Second Place Overall in Professional Selling

Alexander Wagnon, First Place Overall in QuickServe Restaurant

Terrick Murthy, Fourth Place Overall in Sports and Entertainment Marketing

Faith Misuraca and Larson Mabry, School Based Enterprise

Ravenwood High

Daksh Mukerji, Saksham Varshney and Adwaya Yesare, First Place Overall in Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

Ashrita Raj, First Place Role Play in Food Marketing Series

Shawn Kumar, Vihaan Bussa and Tejas Patil, First Place Overall in Innovation Plan

Alatia Croker, Erica Goh and Sairaksha Vadlapati, First Place Overall in Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product

Abigail Goddard and Meghana Sappidi, First Place Overall in Start-Up Business Plan

Vivaan Rochlani, Second Place Role Play in Business Finance Series

Jai Pannu, Second Place Role Play in Principles of Business Management and Administration

Aneesh Koranne, Second Place Role Playam in Principles of Marketing

Udhikaman Syal, Second Place Role Play in Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series

Runhe Gu, Aarnav Khanna and John Paul, Second Place Overall in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research

Abeir Naeem and Shyna Sharma, Third Place Overall in Business Services Operations Research

Ruhee Gupta, Manya Naresh and Aarna Tiwari, Third Place Overall in Business Solutions Project

Jeffrey Fedorov, Steven Fedorov and Chase Roberts, Third Place Overall in Finance Operations Research

Jasmita Parvatareddy, Third Place Overall in Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling

Sophia Li and Joanna Qi, Third Place Role Play in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

Brian Huang, Mahilon Mathios and Rushil Pradeep, Fourth Place Overall in Business Growth Plan

Darsh Menon, Yeshmith Peethala and Aryan Shaikh, Fourth Place Overall in Business Services Operations Research

Krishna Volety, Fourth Place Role Play in Food Marketing Series

Anushka Kumar, Fourth Place Role Play in Principles of Finance

Caleb Myers and Alexander Newman, Fourth Place Role Play in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making

Felopateer Joseph, Samuel Michael and Abduazim Rakhmanov, Fourth Place Overall in Start-Up Business Plan

Brendan Ramsour, Fifth Place Role Play in Human Resources Management Series

Rohan Gunasekar, Kaarunya Kaki and Shrivatsan Venkatraman, Fifth Place Overall in Independent Business Plan

Saisha Kumar and Janvi Vashishtha, Fifth Place Role Play in Marketing Management Team Decision Making

Reyna Lalani, Fifth Place Role Play in Principles of Finance

Jason Tran, Sixth Place Role Play in Entrepreneurship Series

Udihikaman Syal, Vivaan Rochlani and Adi Yesare, Virtual Business Challenge Winners (Sports)

Dak Mukerji, Yeshmith Peethala and Krishna Volety, Virtual Business Challenge Winners (Restaurant)

Henry Thurman and Mohammed Ammar Uzzaman, School Based Enterprise Gold Re-Certification (Food Operations)

Summit High

Nathan Hoggard, Third Place Overall in Business Finance Series

Evan Robinson, Fourth Place Overall in Entrepreneurship Series

Atif Patnool and Carson McCord, Sixth Place Overall Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

Joshua Bearson, Jonathan Brown and Arnav Ner, Second Place Overall in Innovation Plan

Henley Davidson and Brenn Diplock, Sixth Place Overall in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

Isabella Blanco and Hartley Hodges, Fifth Place Overall in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

Ryan Nofs and Avery Crosslin, Gold Standard Re-Certification School Based Enterprise

Ryan Nofs, TN DECA Emerging Leader Scholarship

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email