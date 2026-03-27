DECA Students Stand Out at State Conference

WCS DECA students are preparing for the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) after an incredible performance at the State level.
Students around Tennessee traveled to Chattanooga to compete in the State Career Development Conference February 24-27. They participated in various events, including food marketing, apparel and accessories, principles of finance and more.
Ravenwood High’s JP Kukulka was elected as the Vice President of Development for the State DECA organization.
“Ravenwood’s DECA chapter celebrated exceptional achievements at this year’s conference,” said RHS DECA sponsor Jennifer Doak. “Our delegation delivered outstanding results, and a historic milestone was also reached with the election of JP as Ravenwood’s first ever DECA State officer.”
Congratulations to the students listed below. The students who placed high enough in their respective categories received an invitation to the ICDC later this year.
Brentwood High
- Charlotte Wille, First Place Overall in Apparel and Accessories Series
- Nicholas LeMasters, Fourth Place Overall in Apparel and Accessories Series
- Jenna Coleman, Fifth Place Overall in Apparel and Accessories Series
- Daniel Joseph, Sixth Place Overall in Automotive Services Marketing Series
- Aryan Sant, Fourth Place Overall in Business Finance Series
- Eva Morrison, Second Place Overall in Business Services Marketing
- Anjali Babu and Aksheetha Mathialagan, First Place Overall in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making
- Ava Sandberg and Cameron Work, Fifth Place Overall in Start-Up Business Plan
- Keshav Patel, Second Place Overall in Food Marketing Series
- Olivia Hopkins, Fifth Place Overall in Food Marketing Series
- Henry Flippin, Fifth Place Overall in Hotel and Lodging Management Series
- Sydney Lokkesmoe and Molly Stallman, First Place Overall in Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
- Hudson Hill, Second Place Overall in Marketing Communications Series
- Sushaan Chanda, First Place Overall in Principles of Entrepreneurship
- Andrew Hutcheson, First Place Overall in Principles of Finance
- Kevin Chen, Third Place Overall in Personal Financial Literacy
- Sohana Soni, Third Place Overall in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
- Daniel Makar, First Place Overall in Principles of Marketing
- Katie Johnson, Sixth Place Overall in Retail Merchandising Series
Centennial High
- Sam Mori, Second Place Testing in Principles of Business Management and Administration
- Valeria Melendez, Third Place Role Play in Principles of Business Management and Administration
- Emerson Lane and Ross Phillips, First Place Role Play in Marketing Management Team
- Emerson Lane and Ross Phillips, First Place Overall in Marketing Management Team
- Sydney Bunch, Third Place Overall in Integrated Marketing Campaign Product
- Eli Lewis, Fifth Place Overall in Business Solutions Project
- Shawn Cobham and Landon Hall, Sixth Place Overall in Entrepreneurship Team
Franklin High
- Krishna Deepak, Samuel Kabagambe and Tom Spruill, Fourth Place Overall in Career Development Project
- Sri Inampudi, Yusef Khanfar and Visagan Saravanan, Fourth Place Overall in International Business Plan
- Madeline Carrico, First Place Overall in Human Resource Management Series
Independence High
- Srestha Ghosh, Fifth Place Overall in Principles of Entrepreneurship
- Aditya Salvi, Fourth Place Overall in Automotive Services Marketing Series
- Firas Rahman, Fifth Place Overall in Business Finance Series
- Alina Dong, Second Place Overall in Personal Financial Literacy
- Ashleigh Berger, Addison Pratt and Ryen Wilson, Fourth Place Overall in Buying and Merchandising Operations Research
- Manasi Chaule and Eshwari Joglekar, Fifth Place Overall in Buying and Merchandising Operations Research
- Graham Kosobud and Harrison Smith, Fourth Place Overall in Innovation Plan
Nolensville High
- Janie Lee, Anika Pratheesh and Paige Livingston, Third Place Overall in Community Giving Project
- Parker Vandercook and Kanhai Patel, Fifth Place Overall in Sports and Entertainment Team Decision
- Colton Salamida, Third Place Role Play in Sports and Entertainment Series
- Dharani Bangaru, Sixth Place Overall in Professional Selling
Page High
- Gavin Thier, First Place Overall in Business Services Marketing
- Violet Zimmerle, Second Place Overall in Entrepreneurship
- Anthony Marciuc, Fourth Place Overall in Human Resources Management
- Andrew Wagnon, Sixth Place Overall in Human Resources Management
- Nora McGregor, Reece Mellon and Remington Todd, Fourth Place Overall in Integrated Marketing – Event
- Saanvi Pradhan, Fourth Place Overall in Personal Financial Literacy
- Savannah Tardy, Second Place Overall in Professional Selling
- Alexander Wagnon, First Place Overall in QuickServe Restaurant
- Terrick Murthy, Fourth Place Overall in Sports and Entertainment Marketing
- Faith Misuraca and Larson Mabry, School Based Enterprise
Ravenwood High
- Daksh Mukerji, Saksham Varshney and Adwaya Yesare, First Place Overall in Buying and Merchandising Operations Research
- Ashrita Raj, First Place Role Play in Food Marketing Series
- Shawn Kumar, Vihaan Bussa and Tejas Patil, First Place Overall in Innovation Plan
- Alatia Croker, Erica Goh and Sairaksha Vadlapati, First Place Overall in Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product
- Abigail Goddard and Meghana Sappidi, First Place Overall in Start-Up Business Plan
- Vivaan Rochlani, Second Place Role Play in Business Finance Series
- Jai Pannu, Second Place Role Play in Principles of Business Management and Administration
- Aneesh Koranne, Second Place Role Playam in Principles of Marketing
- Udhikaman Syal, Second Place Role Play in Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series
- Runhe Gu, Aarnav Khanna and John Paul, Second Place Overall in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research
- Abeir Naeem and Shyna Sharma, Third Place Overall in Business Services Operations Research
- Ruhee Gupta, Manya Naresh and Aarna Tiwari, Third Place Overall in Business Solutions Project
- Jeffrey Fedorov, Steven Fedorov and Chase Roberts, Third Place Overall in Finance Operations Research
- Jasmita Parvatareddy, Third Place Overall in Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling
- Sophia Li and Joanna Qi, Third Place Role Play in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making
- Brian Huang, Mahilon Mathios and Rushil Pradeep, Fourth Place Overall in Business Growth Plan
- Darsh Menon, Yeshmith Peethala and Aryan Shaikh, Fourth Place Overall in Business Services Operations Research
- Krishna Volety, Fourth Place Role Play in Food Marketing Series
- Anushka Kumar, Fourth Place Role Play in Principles of Finance
- Caleb Myers and Alexander Newman, Fourth Place Role Play in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making
- Felopateer Joseph, Samuel Michael and Abduazim Rakhmanov, Fourth Place Overall in Start-Up Business Plan
- Brendan Ramsour, Fifth Place Role Play in Human Resources Management Series
- Rohan Gunasekar, Kaarunya Kaki and Shrivatsan Venkatraman, Fifth Place Overall in Independent Business Plan
- Saisha Kumar and Janvi Vashishtha, Fifth Place Role Play in Marketing Management Team Decision Making
- Reyna Lalani, Fifth Place Role Play in Principles of Finance
- Jason Tran, Sixth Place Role Play in Entrepreneurship Series
- Udihikaman Syal, Vivaan Rochlani and Adi Yesare, Virtual Business Challenge Winners (Sports)
- Dak Mukerji, Yeshmith Peethala and Krishna Volety, Virtual Business Challenge Winners (Restaurant)
- Henry Thurman and Mohammed Ammar Uzzaman, School Based Enterprise Gold Re-Certification (Food Operations)
Summit High
- Nathan Hoggard, Third Place Overall in Business Finance Series
- Evan Robinson, Fourth Place Overall in Entrepreneurship Series
- Atif Patnool and Carson McCord, Sixth Place Overall Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
- Joshua Bearson, Jonathan Brown and Arnav Ner, Second Place Overall in Innovation Plan
- Henley Davidson and Brenn Diplock, Sixth Place Overall in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making
- Isabella Blanco and Hartley Hodges, Fifth Place Overall in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making
- Ryan Nofs and Avery Crosslin, Gold Standard Re-Certification School Based Enterprise
- Ryan Nofs, TN DECA Emerging Leader Scholarship
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