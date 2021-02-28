WCS Answers Questions About African American History

In the February 23, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about adding an African American History course.

Is it true the district is adding an African American History course to its curriculum, and if so, will it be required for all high school students?

The State-approved course titled African American History is expected to be offered at Page, Franklin and Ravenwood high schools next year as an elective after expressed interest in the course by students and staff. At this time, Page, Franklin and Ravenwood high schools have the certified teachers capable of leading the course and enough students interested to have at least one section. Students at these schools will have the opportunity to select this course during their normal course selection process, but it will not be required. Each fall, a team reviews the current list of course offerings and discusses potential new offerings for the following school year.