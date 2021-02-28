Where Can I Find a Birthday Cake for My Dog?

Whether it’s your fur baby’s birthday, adoption day or you just want to show them some love with a special treat, look no further than a customized cake for your dog from Three Dog Bakery.

A Cake for my Dog? Tell Me More!

Dog cakes have become extremely popular over the past few years. And the cakes at Three Dog Bakery aren’t just your ordinary cake – they are super cute and customizable!

Three Dog Bakery has medium and large cakes in the shape of a bone, as well as, the classic round cake style. Flavors offered include Carob Chip, Peanut Butter, Wheat-Free Coconut and Carrot Cake.

You can also customize your cake with your dog’s name or a birthday message written in dog-friendly carob.

If you’re looking for something a little more specialized to your pup, Three Dog Bakery can do a totally customizable cake. They’ve made everything from gender reveal cakes to mermaid & unicorn cakes to sports cakes & beer bottle cakes. Check out their Facebook and Instagram pages to see photos of what they could prepare to make your pup’s birthday the most special one ever.

Are Cakes Okay for My Dog to Eat?

It’s very important to remember that human cakes are not okay for dogs.

However, the cakes at Three Dog Bakery are made specifically for dogs and are made with natural ingredients and iced with a low-fat, low-lactose yogurt.

How Do I Order a Cake from Three Dog Bakery?

Three Dog Bakery always has dog cakes available for purchase (in both the bone and classic round shape). Just swing by their Mt. Juliet location to pick up a fresh (or frozen) pre-made dog birthday cake.

If you are in need of a cake in a customized shape, call ahead or order online.

Call: (615) 701-2128 or click here to place an order online.

Three Dog Bakery is located in Mt Juliet (1982 Providence Pkwy #102). Visit Three Dog Bakery for contactless, curbside pick up! Visit them at www.threedogbakerynash.com and Like them on Facebook.