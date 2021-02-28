In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:

Dave Ramsey
photo from Redfin.com

1Dave Ramsey’s Franklin Home For Sale

Dave Ramsey has listed his Franklin home for over $15 million. Read More.

former off broadway store in cool springs
Photo by Donna Vissman

2Franklin Aldermen Approve Wine Permit for New Trader Joe’s Store

Franklin BOMA, on Tuesday night, unanimously approved a wine permit for a Trader Joe’s store, to be located at 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 115, the former spot of an Off Broadway store. Read More.

facemasks

3POLL: Should the County-Wide Mask Mandate be Extended?

The county-wide mask mandate expired Feb 27 at 11:59pm. What do you think? Do you think the mask mandate should have been extended? Read More.

toby mac help is on the way video

4TobyMac Releases New Video Filmed in Downtown Franklin

TobyMac just released his first single of 2021 titled “Help is on the Way.” Along with the release of the single was the release of a music video filmed in downtown Franklin featuring his son, Judah McKeehan. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

Brownland Farm Development

6Brownland Farm Development Plans Discussed with Community

Community members called the plans for the proposed Brownland Farm Community development “well thought out” at a recent neighborhood presentation by Kevin Estes of Gamble Design Collaborative. Estes stated that the development will be a conservation subdivision that will be designed to incorporate more than 40 acres of trees and 60% of the current floodplain undeveloped. Read More.

bao from steamboys

7Steamboys to Open New Nolensville Location Soon

Steamboys, a Chinese comfort food eatery, will open in Nolensville. This is Steamboys third location. Read More.

Kimberly Williams Paisley
Photo from Kimberly Williams Paisley Facebook

8Kimberly Williams Paisley & Kevin Nealon Make Short Film in Downtown Franklin

Kimberly Williams Paisley, Kevin Nealon (“Man with a Plan” and former SNL cast member) and actress Susan Yeagley shared a short film titled “When Val met Todd” that they shot in downtown Franklin. Read More.

cassandra coleman american idol audition

9Columbia Resident Gets ‘Golden Ticket’ on American Idol

Cassandra Coleman, of Columbia, won a golden ticket to Hollywood on the latest episode of American Idol. Read More

mayor ken moore

10Mayor Ken Moore Issues Statement Regarding Expiration of Mask Mandate

Effective 11:59 p.m. on February 27, 2021 Williamson County’s county-wide mask/facial covering mandate will expire. Read More.

