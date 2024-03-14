Top 5 Stories From March 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 13, 2024.

A woman was killed, and another hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash near West Haven on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, March 11th, Brentwood Fire & Rescue crews responded to a hillside fire in the 6200 block of Murray Lane.

The Oak Cottage for Women will host the 3rd Annual Songwriters' Night to raise funds for women coming out of prison to provide a loving environment and support as they re-enter society.

The iconic, GRAMMY®-winning guitarist and songwriter SLASH, has confirmed a North American tour in celebration of the Blues this summer.

A Franklin soccer coach has been indicted following accusations of rape involving children.