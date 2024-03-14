Top 5 Stories From March 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 13, 2024.
One Killed in Three-Car Crash in Franklin
A woman was killed, and another hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash near West Haven on Tuesday evening. Read more.
Brentwood Fire Department Responds to Hillside Fire
On Monday, March 11th, Brentwood Fire & Rescue crews responded to a hillside fire in the 6200 block of Murray Lane. Read more.
Oak Cottage for Women to Hold Songwriters Event in Franklin
The Oak Cottage for Women will host the 3rd Annual Songwriters’ Night to raise funds for women coming out of prison to provide a loving environment and support as they re-enter society. Read more.
SLASH to Bring S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater
The iconic, GRAMMY®-winning guitarist and songwriter SLASH, has confirmed a North American tour in celebration of the Blues this summer. Read more.
Franklin Soccer Coach Indicted Following Allegations of Rape
A Franklin soccer coach has been indicted following accusations of rape involving children. Read more.