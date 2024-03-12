Franklin Soccer Coach Indicted Following Allegations of Rape

March 12, 2024 – A Franklin soccer coach has been indicted following accusations of rape involving children , according to WSMV.

Camilo Hurtado Campos was indicted on multiple charges by a Williamson County grand jury on March 6.

Those charges included:

Continuous sexual abuse of a child

Rape (14 counts)

Especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor (6 counts)

Sexual exploitation of a minor (4 counts)

Aggravated rape

Rape of a child (2)

Sexual exploitation of minor

Simple possession of marijuana

Simple possession of cocaine

During an immediate and tireless investigation, Detectives found hundreds of disturbing videos and pictures in a phone that was left by a customer at a a local restaurant. That customer was later confirmed as Campos. In many of videos and images, Campos was recording himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old, according to the Franklin Police Department.

The 56-year-old soccer coach has lived in Franklin for the last 20 years, with that time split between two neighborhoods: Hill Estates and, most recently, on Glass Lane in the downtown Franklin area. During off-hours, Campos frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team.

After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them.

MORE CRIME NEWS