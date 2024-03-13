Brentwood Fire Department Responds to Hillside Fire

On Monday, March 11th, Brentwood Fire & Rescue crews responded to a hillside fire in the 6200 block of Murray Lane.

Fire crews accessed the location by traveling up a long driveway and then hiking, with equipment, up a steep hillside for nearly a half mile. Due to the remote location, hoselines could not be deployed and the fire had to be fought with water cans, rakes, shovels, and chainsaws.

A drone proved vital in guiding personnel to the location of the fire as well as monitoring for hot spots.

The Fire Marshal found what appeared to be several stone-lined campfires throughout the area that likely led to the fire.

If the winds would have been stronger or blowing from a different direction, the department says this could have spread rapidly and involved numerous homes.