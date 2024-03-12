SLASH to Bring S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater

Following the announcement of his sixth solo album Orgy of the Damned, due out May 17 on Gibson Records, the iconic, GRAMMY®-winning guitarist and songwriter SLASH, has confirmed a North American tour in celebration of the Blues this summer.

SLASH’s newly announced S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival, an anagram that stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance will kick off on July 5 in Bonner, Montana, and stop in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on August 14th.

General on sale for tickets begins Friday, March 15 at 10am local time. For pre-sales, visit www.serpentfestival.com. A limited number of S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival VIP packages are available now which include access to watch SLASH’s soundcheck before the show, hand-signed vinyl of Orgy of the Damned, and more, go to: www.serpentfestival.com.