Oak Cottage for Women to Hold Songwriters Event in Franklin

The Oak Cottage for Women will host the 3rd Annual Songwriters’ Night to raise funds for women coming out of prison to provide a loving environment and support as they re-enter society.

The Songwriters’ Night will be on Tuesday, April 23, at 6 p.m. at the Factory in Liberty Hall, 230 Franklin Rd, In Franklin featuring Ashley Cleveland, Brandon Heath, Brian White and Karyn Williams.

The Oak Cottage for Women was started in 2020 in Franklin after the founder, Judy Felts, recognized a need for housing for women coming out of prison who were on parole or probation. The second residential home, also in Franklin, was opened in 2022. Oak Cottage homes are the only homes in Williamson County on the Department of Correction list of approved homes. Both homes house fifteen women in the program, which

lasts from six months to a year.

The mission of Oak Cottage is to provide a safe residential home to formerly incarcerated women to re-enter society as a productive citizen. They seek to create a balanced spiritual, physical, vocational and emotional foundation for daily living through Christ centered, compassionate care.

Felts said, “Our home is a life skills residential program where women can be loved, mentored, educated, and provided life skills to re-enter society with dignity.”

To date, Oak Cottage has helped more than 41 women regain their independence by facilitating job placements and rebuilding their lives. Classes are held in the homes five days a week that help with addiction, conflict resolution, budgeting, Bible studies, etc.

Oak Cottage will welcome these dynamic songwriters for “the stories behind the songs” event:

Ashley Cleveland-A multi Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter best known as a background vocalist and Gospel singer.

Brandon Heath-An American contemporary Christian musician, singer, and songwriter from Nashville.

Brian White-An award winning songwriter with success in the Christian, Country and pop music genres.

Karyn Williams-Faith-based singer/songwriter who is a dynamic woman with a powerful life story.

Tickets are $150 per person or $1200 for a table of eight. Tickets may be purchased on their website at The Oak Cottage for women http://OakCottage.org